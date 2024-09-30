Swiggy Instamart rolls out 24x7 free delivery service in Delhi-NCR

Swiggy Instamart becomes the first quick commerce platform to launch 24x7 free delivery service in Delhi NCR, just in time for the festive season. The quick commerce platform prepares to meet the growing demand by offering rapid delivery of thousands of products within 10-15 minutes, day and night, in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida.

Consumers across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida can now enjoy this convenience at no extra cost.

Advertisment

Swiggy Instamart has observed that the demand for essentials not only continues but increases once the shutters go down in the late hours, especially during the bustling festive season filled with last-minute preparations. With the 24x7 service, customers can seamlessly access a wide range of products, from groceries, festive treats, electronics, toys, gift item, to ensure that no celebration is left incomplete.



During the festive season, especially around celebratory occasions such as Diwali parties, customers order throughout the night. Swiggy Instamart's order analysis reveals that late-night orders for indulgences like chips, bhujia, and ice creams, sexual wellness products, and pan corner essentials continue to come in between 11pm to 6am. As the night fades, the focus shifts to breakfast staples such as milk and eggs being ordered.

To celebrate the launch of its 24x7 service with free delivery in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, Swiggy Instamart released a fun and creative video advertisement. The ad cleverly uses the title song from the movie 'Oye Lucky Lucky Oye' to highlight Swiggy Instamart's ability to satisfy every craving around the clock. For this campaign, Swiggy also partnered with Beyond Snacks to feature their banana chips in the ad film.

Following the success in Delhi-NCR, Swiggy Instamart plans to evaluate expansion to other major cities in India based on consumer demand and operational feasibility.