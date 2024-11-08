Swiggy Instamart outsmarts Varun Dhawan in Prime Video’s new ad

Swiggy Intamart has collaborated with Prime Video for an ad film starring Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, timed with the launch of the Original series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The ad features Varun and his on-screen daughter Nadia, played by Kashvi Majmundar. It shows Varun exaggerating the process of sourcing a CCTV camera, only to be outdone by the convenience of Swiggy Instamart's 10-minute delivery service.

The ad film opens with Bunny (Varun) lounging in his living room with his daughter, Nadia (Kashvi) when Honey sends him an urgent request to secure surveillance gear for a ‘secret mission’. In the ad, Varun goes to great lengths—breaking into a warehouse and dodging security guards to retrieve the camera. His dramatic escape is met with a surprising twist: his daughter, sitting calmly on the couch, shows off a CCTV camera she received in just 10 minutes via Swiggy Instamart.

With a playful smirk, Nadia quips, “Har cheez mein spygiri dikhaane ki zarurat nahi hoti…Delivered in just 10 minutes. Agli baar Swiggy Instamart se order kar lena, honey.” (Not everything needs to be so dramatic… delivered in just 10 minutes. Next time, just order from Swiggy Instamart, honey.)