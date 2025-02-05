Swiggy Instamart's InstaFart turns viral memes into shoppable products

As internet memes continue to take over the digital world, Swiggy Instamart is bringing them to life in a big way with the launch of InstaFart, an activation that celebrates the absurdity and humour of viral internet moments. Launched at Mumbai’s Carter Road, this fun activation lets visitors experience memes in the most interactive way possible.

InstaFart is a collection of meme-inspired products, including iconic internet references and hilarious gadgets that offer visitors a glimpse into the chaotic, meme-filled universe of Swiggy Instamart. From a Ganji Chudail toy that repeats everything you say to a Meme Phone that delivers side-splitting audio at the press of a button, the activation turns internet humour into tangible, laugh-inducing experiences. It also features the Chwenche Rupee Meme Bag, a throwback to a viral moment that anyone familiar with internet culture will instantly recognise.



Commenting on the activation, Mayur Hola, VP – marketing at Swiggy, said, “At Swiggy Instamart, we love turning internet culture into real-world experiences. With InstaFart, we are celebrating the viral moments that have become part of online conversation and giving our customers a chance to interact with them in an entirely new way. Memes are more than just jokes—they shape the way we communicate and connect. And now, they’re here to stay, with a tangible twist.”

This activation, created in collaboration with One Hand Clap, engages consumers with fun, hands-on experiences while showcasing Swiggy Instamart’s ability to turn digital culture into real-world experiences. The event serves as an extension of Swiggy Instamart’s popular range of out-of-the-box activations, including previous hits like InstaWarmer and InstaMAUT.

The activation has already created a buzz across social media, with visitors sharing their InstaFart moments through photos and videos, further amplifying the fun and creativity of the event.