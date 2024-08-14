Swiggy Instamart's new ad asks 'Is Rakhi Sawant Happy This Rakhi?'

Speaking about the film, Mayur Hola, VP, marketing at Swiggy said, “Rakhi Sawant has always been known for her quirky and bold persona, but perhaps the real Rakhi has a wholesome and real side of her. And on rakhi (the festival), the real Rakhi is perfect to partner with for us. The idea is to playfully address how Rakhi, who once captured the media’s constant attention, feels a bit overlooked, especially on a day named after her. The campaign gives her the spotlight in a heartfelt way. To make celebration more wholesome, consumers can also enjoy Rakhi Sawant-curated rakhis and deliver personalised wishes to their siblings through Swiggy Instamart.”