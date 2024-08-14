Swiggy Instamart's new ad asks 'Is Rakhi Sawant Happy This Rakhi?'

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
As part of the campaign, Swiggy Instamart is offering a selection of over 100 unique rakhis, each available for delivery within 10 minutes.
This year for Raksha Bandhan, Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Rakhi Sawant for their campaign. The digital ad film features Rakhi Sawant and begins with a unique take on wishing 'Happy Rakhi.' As part of the collaboration, Rakhi Sawant will design rakhis and deliver customised Raksha Bandhan messages through Swiggy Instamart. The digital ad was shared on Instagram with the caption, "We got Rakhi wishing happy Rakhi before Rakhi."
The ad film begins with Rakhi Sawant, scrolling though her phone and reading messages around Raksha Bandhan. She says, ‘people are wishing each other Happy Rakhi. But look at this Rakhi [referring to herself], do I look happy?’. The shot moves onto Rakhi Sawant nostalgically glancing through an old photo album, sharing how she always wanted to be famous. She shared that she donned various hats whether it be that of an actress, reality show star or ‘paps ki darling’, but on the occasion of Rakhi, everybody would forget this Rakhi [referring to herself].
The ad showcases a more vulnerable side of the iconic Rakhi Sawant. As the film progresses, Rakhi expresses her gratitude to Swiggy Instamart, saying, "Swiggy Instamart wale kitne sweet hain," and how the platform has given her the chance to design adorable rakhis that customers can send to their siblings, along with special messages. She then adds, "This year, include me in your celebrations too, after all, I’m your sister too, right?"
The film concludes with the message, ‘Make Rakhi Happy And Make Rakhi Happy!’, and Rakhi Sawant saying, ‘Happy Rakhi from Rakhi and Swiggy Instamart.’
Speaking about the film, Mayur Hola, VP, marketing at Swiggy said, “Rakhi Sawant has always been known for her quirky and bold persona, but perhaps the real Rakhi has a wholesome and real side of her. And on rakhi (the festival), the real Rakhi is perfect to partner with for us. The idea is to playfully address how Rakhi, who once captured the media’s constant attention, feels a bit overlooked, especially on a day named after her. The campaign gives her the spotlight in a heartfelt way. To make celebration more wholesome, consumers can also enjoy Rakhi Sawant-curated rakhis and deliver personalised wishes to their siblings through Swiggy Instamart.”
The collaboration is gaining immense love from netizens with 4.8 million views on Instagram within the first 24 hours. Netizens expressed joy over witnessing Rakhi in a new look, donning a traditional kurta. The post has gained traction from the likes of influencer Orry, Dolly Singh, Siddharth and Kusha Kapila.
