Swiggy Instamart’s OOH campaign highlights its ‘superfast delivery promise’

Executed by Havas Media Tribes, the aim of the campaign is not just visibility, but also tracking effectiveness.
Since the business of delivery is all about speed, transit and ease, out-of-home (OOH) medium provides a good chance to break the clutter and resonate with the audiences through distinct and eye-catching visuals.
Havas Media Tribes has rolled out a unique and extensive OOH campaign for Swiggy Instamart. This multi-city campaign includes Asia’s biggest billboard at Bandra Western Express Highway (ROB) in Mumbai.
According to the agency, Swiggy Instamart wanted to occupy a distinctive space in the minds of the consumers by establishing two of its core propositions: ‘instant delivery’ and ‘instant convenience.’
The month-long campaign, featuring 36 different smart creatives and vernacular content (crucial to maximise audience connect), utilises five lakh sq ft of the display area on traditional billboards, hoardings, unipoles, foot over bridges (FOBs) and bus shelters across key locations in 19 major cities. These include Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Vizag, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Pune, Jaipur, Indore, Goa, Chennai, Kochi and Ahmedabad.
In addition to key arterial routes, malls and airports were also targeted. DOOH was used to penetrate residential clusters, and transit media formats, such as cab branding, branding inside metros and metro stations, were also used for high visibility.
Apart from its superfast delivery promise and the range of grocery products, the campaign also highlights Swiggy Instamart’s offers for first-time users.
Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand, Swiggy, said, “With Instamart now present in 19 cities, the overwhelming response we are receiving for this instant grocery delivery service is a testament to our mission to bring unparalleled convenience to our consumers. As a part of our 360-degree marketing campaign, we used OOH as a key lever to promote Swiggy Instamart’s proposition.”
“Havas Media Tribes has been instrumental in identifying the right locations across the cities, while maximising our reach and visibility. We have received a lot of positive response for this campaign.”
Gour Gupta, CEO & MD, Tribes Group, added, “The strategic alliance with Havas Media Group India is an exciting partnership that gives us an opportunity to create meaningful campaigns for marquee clients in this competitive environment. The objective of this campaign is not just mass visibility, but also tracking the effectiveness by mapping the coordinates of the sites to the orders received in that region.”
“We created a plan basis Instamart’s serviceability area, wherein the coordinates of each site were checked and selected precisely. The execution by the team was seamless and was no mean feat, given the logistical challenges involved.”
Havas Media Group has been working on Swiggy’s account since 2016 and also bagged Instamart’s media duties. This campaign is an extension of the work that the agency has been doing for the leading food aggregator’s verticals, including Swiggy Genie (pickup/drop service) and Swiggy Access (private brands).