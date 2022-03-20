Swiggy takes on 'kung fu' movies with latest Instamart ads

Swiggy's latest Instamart ads are a reference to this ubiquitous 90s childhood experience.
If there's one thing that Swiggy Instamart ads love to do - its referencing the 90s. If you were a kid growing up in the 90s, it's very possible that you viewed dubbed versions of action-packed martial arts movies such as Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon and Jackie Chan's Police Story.
Swiggy's latest Instamart ads are a reference to this ubiquitous 90s childhood experience. There are references to everyday vegetables and grocery delivery - which causes the characters to leap into the air and start up a fight.
The only difference with these ads is that the hero is the delivery person wearing the signature orange Swiggy shirt - showing up with the required groceries to portray a very literal take on 'saving the day'.
This isn't the first time Swiggy's Instamart service has referenced the 90s in their advertising. In one of the ads, we see a woman in a green tank top, bathing near a waterfall and her green soap accidentally falls into the river. Swiggy's Instamart delivery man saves the day with an 'emergency' soap delivery.
A series of ads for Instamart pay homage to some of India's most iconic ads in a similar way. These includes 5 Star's Ramesh Suresh ads, Colgate's 'Kya aapka toothpaste main namak hai?' ads and Zakir Hussain's 'Wah Taj!' commercials for Taj Mahal tea.