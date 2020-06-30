Swiggy thanks delivery workers in new ad

Along with Dunzo, Grofers, and Medlife, the food delivery app honours the delivery workers with a song.
Not all heroes wear capes. Sometimes, they wear a helmet and zip around from locality to locality thirsting the quench of consumers with food items, consumer goods, drinks, and whatnot.
We’re, of course, referring to the delivery personnel from various online delivery companies. Swiggy has released a song for these very men and women who risk their health daily to deliver goods.
Called 'Shukriya Kare', the lyrics talk about the closed doors during lockdown, which only opened to delivery personnel.
And, it's not just Swiggy that's featured in this video, we get to see Dunzo, Grofers and Medlife, too. The description of the video on YouTube reads, "A song to thank the delivery heroes, who are braving the streets and delivering all our needs to our doorsteps. Thanks to them, we are able to stay home and stay safe."
In the past few months, several brands have come forward to thank the delivery workers. Google paid a tribute to them with a doodle, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for everyone to take time out to applaud the COVID-19 frontline workers also included delivery professionals.
While India goes back and forth on lockdown, it's the delivery workers who've proved themselves as one of the lockdown pillars. Without them, essential goods wouldn't have reached several households, and chaos would have ensued.
Vocalists & Featuring: Armaan Malik, Asees Kaur, Lisa Mishra, Prakriti Kakar, Sukriti Kakar, Jasleen Royal and IKKA
Also Featuring: Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Mrunal Panchal & Manav Chhabra
Music composed by M Ajay Vaas
Lyrics: Sahas Pareek
Rap Lyrics: IKKA
Music Production and Programming: Robinson Shalu
Mixing & Mastering Engineer: Pankaj Borah at Neo Sound
Video concept: Harman Singha
Video production: Ricky Saxena
Video Editor: Naveen Kumar