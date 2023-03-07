Swiggy called out as Hinduphobic over a billboard

Showing eggs in a Holi-related OOH spot did not sit well with netizens.
Netizens have termed Swiggy Instamart ‘Hinduphopic’ over a billboard which shows eggs as a must-need during Holi; not for consumption but to smash them over someone’s head.
The billboard has irked people to the extent that some have said they will uninstall the Swiggy app.
“@Swiggy, your actions have hurt the sentiments of millions of people. Learn to show respect for all festivals and remove the offensive Holi billboard and reel. Why No such gyan on non-Hindu festivals,” tweeted an offended individual.
Swiggy joins a growing list of brands which have faced trolling and boycott calls over communication termed offensive to a religion or a sentiment. Other such brands include Tanishq, AU Bank, and Ceat Tyres.