'Swiggy Uncle' Naresh Gosain stars in ad for Vadilal's gourmet range

The thing is, 'Swiggy Uncle' and 'gulab jamuns' go way back. Last year, the leading food delivery app (Swiggy) released an ad in which we see Gosain struggle with his identity as the 'gulab jamun' uncle, referencing to the first ad he did with Swiggy in 2018. In the 2021 ad, we see 'gulab jamuns' following 'Swiggy Uncle' everywhere - to the extent of him getting sick of it.