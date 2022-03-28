'Swiggy Uncle' Naresh Gosain stars in ad for Vadilal's gourmet range

He stars in ads for the 'gulab jamun' and alphonso mango flavours of the range.
Actor Naresh Gosain's first claim to fame was as the lovable 'Swiggy Uncle', who craves sweets and treats, and has to find sneaky ways around his strict wife. Ahmedabad-based Vadilal now has the actor cash in on that equity to promote its new gourmet range of ice creams.
The thing is, 'Swiggy Uncle' and 'gulab jamuns' go way back. Last year, the leading food delivery app (Swiggy) released an ad in which we see Gosain struggle with his identity as the 'gulab jamun' uncle, referencing to the first ad he did with Swiggy in 2018. In the 2021 ad, we see 'gulab jamuns' following 'Swiggy Uncle' everywhere - to the extent of him getting sick of it.
In May 2018, 'Swiggy Uncle' made his debut for a campaign, titled 'What a delivery'. In the ad, the delivery boy stares awkwardly as Gosain pulls a single 'gulab jamun' out of a box and relishes it. This was also to highlight the ‘no minimum order’ proposition on Swiggy.