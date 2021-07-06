Swiggy Uncle tries something new - pronouncing 'pazham puri'

The latest pre-roll ad starring actor Naresh Gosain is a part of the 'Try something new' campaign that the brand has been running.
Indian food is delicious, but the names of dishes sometimes double up as tongue twisters - perhaps to give the mouth a warmup before diving into an indulgent meal. Swiggy's latest ad features actor Naresh Gosain or 'Swiggy Uncle' as he's more popularly known as, try to pronounce the name of the dish 'pazham puri'.
The ad has been conceptualised by Swiggy's in-house creative team. A month ago, ads is for Swiggy’s ‘try something new’ campaign and sees Gosain make a comeback, struggling to eat sushi with chopsticks. The ad begins at take 1 and we see various failed attempts to pick up the food and eat it with the chopsticks. At take 73, Uncle appears to have finally gotten it right… or has he?
The first ad in the 'Try Something New' campaign sees Gosain struggle with his identity as the ‘gulab jamun’ uncle, referencing to the first ad he did with Swiggy in 2018. In the 2021 ad, we see gulab jamuns following Uncle everywhere - to the extent of him getting fed up of it.
In May 2018, Swiggy uncle made his first debut for a campaign called ‘What a delivery’. In the ad, the delivery boy stares awkwardly as Gossain pulls a single gulab jamun out of a box and relishes it. This was also to highlight the ‘no minimum order’ proposition on Swiggy. Gosain's acting made these ads memorable - as did the commentary in the background which was similar to the narration seen in an exciting test match.
In July 2018, he starred alongside his 'strict wife' in a campaign titled ‘Big Offers for a Big Appetite’. In the first ad, we see a feast laid out on the table with multiple dishes, yet his wife serves him with a small bowl of salad, much to his chagrin. The ad meant to highlight Swiggy’s discount code that could be availed on the first three orders of food on the app.
In a longer version of this ad, or what looks like a continuation of the ad - we see him grumpily look on as his wife fusses over their son. The ad intended to showcase how many different restaurants were available on Swiggy.
In another ad shows Gosain waving goodbye to his wife, and as her car pulls away – Swiggy’s delivery boy shows up immediately after. The ad ends with a tagline ‘for super-fast deliveries’.
His strict wife also makes an appearance in a cricket ad where we see that Uncle has ordered a single laddoo and keeps it next to some lit agarbatti and praying for India's victory in the match.
In a 2020 ad during the pandemic, he is again seen snacking on a gulab jamun in an ad that attempted to assure viewers that it is indeed safe to order from food delivery apps. His normally strict wife has a calm demeanour to highlight how benign and safe it is to order food on Swiggy despite the coronavirus pandemic.