Swiggy unveils “Match Day Mania” campaign with Neena Gupta

In these TVCs, a mock courtroom setting has been enacted to promote discount offers of flat Rs 125 off on orders of more than Rs 249 from Swiggy. In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them. However, it turns out to be a discount offer on Swiggy, leading to chaos in the courtroom with everyone checking their phones. The judge asks for “order” in the courtroom, and mumbles “order” to her attendant, directing him to order from Swiggy.