Swiggy unveils “Match Day Mania” campaign with Neena Gupta

The on-demand platform’s latest ads recreate a courtroom setting and highlight Swiggy’s Match Day Mania offers.
Swiggy is back with two witty television commercials (TVCs) to communicate the special offers and discounts under its “Match Day Mania” campaign for the ongoing cricket season. This multi-platform campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to offering unparalleled convenience through quick deliveries of food on match days.
In these TVCs, a mock courtroom setting has been enacted to promote discount offers of flat Rs 125 off on orders of more than Rs 249 from Swiggy. In the first TVC, a prosecutor passes on this phone to the defense lawyer who then shares it with his client saying “acha offer hai, le lena chahiya”. The judge, Neena Gupta, suspecting a secret settlement between the two parties questions them. However, it turns out to be a discount offer on Swiggy, leading to chaos in the courtroom with everyone checking their phones. The judge asks for “order” in the courtroom, and mumbles “order” to her attendant, directing him to order from Swiggy.
In the second TVC, the judge tells the defense lawyer that there’s no possibility of reducing the fine that has been levied on the accused; “it’s a court order, not a Swiggy order” the judge reminds him. She then proceeds to offer him a “Pizza” to which he responds, “No objection your honour.”
Swiggy has a penchant for coming up with witty ads with a hilarious take on real-life situations. After successfully integrating cricket commentary in their ads in the previous years, the latest TVCs, with their tongue-in-cheek courtroom humour, reel the viewers into the storytelling and clearly communicate the campaign’s proposition. The 25-second ads will run in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.
Commenting on the new campaign Sneha John, Director, brand marketing at Swiggy, said, “For viewers, ordering their favourite food to go with the cricketing action has become an important part of the match-viewing experience. For years now, Swiggy has been enhancing this further with discounts and special offers. People watch cricket to have a good time, and it is important that our ads speak to them in a light-hearted, fun way that has now become characteristic of Swiggy. ”
Deepan Ramachandran, founder and creative director, Mind Your Language! said “The only numbers that interest people during match hours are the scores. So, to communicate an exciting discount offer, it must be in a disruptive setup. While the ads show an everyday courtroom coming alive with the mention of the offer, we believe that every household will also sit up and take notice of it.”
Pandiyaraj, Creative Director of Mind Your Language! adds “Be it any serious situation, food makes it immediately lighter. And when you add an exciting offer like Swiggy Match Day Mania to mix, the fun is even more.”