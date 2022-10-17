Swiggy wants consumers to solve a puzzle with new campaign

"We are looking beyond what people perceive as a good ad, not the same old formula - make a TVC, put a lot of money behind the ad and see what comes from it. We wanted to explore mixture of mediums. Hence, this is an outdoor and print-supported campaign. Swiggy instantly agreed with the idea too," Sanket Audhi, creative and founding member, Talented, tells afaqs!"

Although the brand has primarily focused on outdoor promotion, it was expecting the ad to drive engagement on social media.