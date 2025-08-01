Swiggy’s ad spend soars 133% YoY to Rs. 1,036 Crore in Q1 FY26

Swiggy’s ad spend surged in the June quarter, with the food delivery and e-commerce platform allocating Rs. 1,036 crore towards advertising, according to its latest stock exchange filing for Q1 FY26.

The company’s advertising outlay in Q1 FY26 jumped 132.8% year-on-year, rising from Rs. 445 crore in the same period last fiscal to Rs. 1,036 crore. Swiggy’s consolidated net loss more than doubled in Q1 FY26, reaching Rs. 1,197 crore, compared to Rs. 611 crore in the same quarter last year.

Despite higher losses, Swiggy posted a sharp rise in total income, which climbed to Rs. 5,048 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs. 3,310 crore a year earlier. Operating expenses also spiked, touching Rs. 6,244 crore compared to Rs. 3,908 crore in the corresponding period last year, as per its regulatory filing.

Sriharsha Majety, co-founder, MD and group CEO Swiggy, “Swiggy’s Food delivery business continues to deliver robust growth, while innovating to create new customer propositions, which can open up the market further.

Bolt and 99-store are efforts to ensure that we keep challenging the status quo, and help our restaurant partners garner new users and incremental consumption. Instamart witnessed a massive leap in AOV led by assortment expansion and Maxxsaver adoption. Focus has been on agile and calibrated network expansion, and improving wallet-share by increasing basket size, which is one of the prime determinants of long-term profitability.”