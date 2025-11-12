Swiggy’s ‘Crew’ expands to serve India’s lifestyle seekers

Swiggy is expanding its concierge-style travel and lifestyle app, Crew, across major Indian metros, marking another step in its diversification beyond food and grocery delivery.

Initially piloted a few months ago, Crew is now available in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the NCR region. The app functions as a personalised concierge service that helps users manage everything from restaurant reservations and travel planning to birthday parties, gifting, Aadhaar updates, and airport transfers — blending convenience with curation.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Delivery at Swiggy, shared the update on LinkedIn, noting that users are increasingly relying on Crew to simplify both everyday errands and high-end experiences. He described the product as a step toward redefining convenience for time-conscious urban professionals.

Phani Kishan Addepalli, co-founder, Swiggy, also highlighted Crew as one of the company’s most ambitious projects yet. In his post, he described it as Swiggy’s boldest move toward becoming the “operating system” for modern living, noting that early users are already seeing Crew as a new benchmark for convenience.

The expansion signals a larger trend in India’s urban consumer behavior - a growing demand for AI-assisted, human-powered concierge services that prioritise time, access, and experience over manual effort.