Swiggy’s ‘InsanelyGood’ delivers OOH, influencer, and radio spots in its first major campaign push

The brand’s internal team thought of and executed the entire campaign.
Delivering its first major advertising push is ‘InsanelyGood’, Swiggy’s grocery delivery service through a bunch of OOH and radio spots.
Called ‘not-just-good-but-InsanelyGood’, the InsanelyGood Creative Studio conceptualised and executed the campaign in Bangalore city.
Carefully crafted audio experiences with Radio City and Radio, InsanelyGood not only highlights the quality and freshness of the products, but also the brand’s commitment to bringing the most authentic groceries, sourced at origin for its valued customers.
Alongside OOH and radio spots, the grocery delivery service collaborated with influencers such as Danish Sait, Aryavcg, Disha Madan, and Sonu Venu Gopal to drill down its messaging of delivering exceptional grocery shopping experiences.
Swiggy rebranded its subscription-based grocery delivery service ‘SuprDaily’ as ‘InsanelyGood’ in March 2023. It will delivery premium products while Instamart takes care of daily needs.