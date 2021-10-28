Swiggy's latest Instamart ad references 'Wah Taj!' commercial

The ad uses a visual similar to the yesteryear ads to reference ordering tea.
Some ads stay with us long after they've left the screens. Taj Mahal Tea's ad starring musician Zakir Hussain are an example of the same. Swiggy Instamart's latest ad references the iconic yesteryear ads with a reference to grocery delivery - more specifically, ordering tea in this case.
This is the latest in a series of ads that Swiggy has been creating to showcase the grocery delivery services of its Instamart wing. The last ad in this series recreated Five Star's 'Ramesh Suresh' ads with a reference to getting chocolates delivered instantly.
An older ad recreated Colgate's 'toothpaste mein namak hai' ads in the context of delivering table salt to a household on an 'emergency' basis.