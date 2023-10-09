Swiggy's latest TVCs promise delightful treat for cricket enthusiasts

The brand has featured its own delivery partners in these ads.
Swiggy has launched three new television commercials (TVCs) with a promise to be a delightful treat for cricket enthusiasts. The campaign underlines the brand’s commitment to offering convenience through quick deliveries of food on match days.
Through these TVCs, Swiggy captures insight of cricket enthusiasts who become armchair experts while watching the game and the types of orders they give out to players, such as ‘bowl a yorker’, or encourage players to 'focus while playing' while anxiously watching the game. The underline, however, is when they are told that their orders don’t work on players. The place it would actually work is on Swiggy. Each TVC ends with the tagline 'Tumhara order match pe nahin, Swiggy pe chalega'. These ads will be available across TV and OTT platforms in multiple languages. The brand has featured its own delivery partners.
Commenting on the new campaign Aparna Giridhar, VP - brand marketing, Swiggy, said, "In India, cricket and food go hand-in-hand in almost every household, and ordering in their favorite dishes during matches has become a cherished tradition for our consumers. Swiggy's films have always been an extension of the match-viewing experience in our consumers' life - Whether it is the clever use of cricket commentary or taking the familiar sight of match viewers giving our cricketers orders on how to play better! In typical Swiggy style, the new films remind users that while orders might not work with cricketers, they will always work on Swiggy, where they can order their favorite dishes and enjoy great offers this cricket season."
With the cricket season underway, Swiggy’s 'Match Day Mania' is back with offers on its Food marketplace, Instamart and DineOut valid from October 5 to November 19, 2023. Customers can avail of deals like ‘Get FLAT 150 off on orders starting from Rs 249 and Rs 299’ during match hours. Customers can also avail of 10% cashback on Swiggy on all transactions via the Swiggy x HDFC Credit Card. Lastly, one can also apply for a Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card and stand a chance to win ODI World Cup tickets for India matches, semi-finals and finals.