Swiggy’s new ads during IPL highlight brand trust and ease of ordering in

The leading food delivery app continues with its tradition of doling out ads during the Indian Premier League.
Live cricket action and ordering in food go hand in hand in many Indian households. So when the Indian Premier League (IPL) made its much-awaited comeback on September 19, food delivery brands couldn’t contain their joy - a major spike in orders was on the way.
Swiggy, one of India’s leading food delivery apps, was one such benefactor. Over the last three years, it has doled out memorable ad campaigns during IPL.
In a press release, Swiggy said that it strategically used the same plot, barriers and theme to make the ad relatable and the audience feel connected. However, the only plot twist here was the angry wife was now happy, which only shows how people are more confident about ordering food online now.
Juxtaposing the entire campaign with cricket commentary only adds to the little bits of contextual flavours that Swiggy has successfully done each year.
We also got to see directors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Hansal Mehta in a humorous neighbourhood rivalry. The scene for two of these commercials is set in an apartment complex, with neighbours Dhulia and Mehta talking about how crores of people are ordering food through Swiggy.
In line with Swiggy’s signature style, the 15-20-second ads follow a simple storyline, with minimal dialogues and fitting commentaries that cut straight to the chase.
Srivats TS, VP marketing at Swiggy, said, “Swiggy has built a strong association with cricket over the last three years with its relatable ads and match day mania offers. With the much-awaited cricketing event underway, there is a lot of excitement as people are gearing up to support their preferred teams and relive some of their most cherished moments accompanied by their favourite meal.”
“Our campaign this year continues on the format we’ve built over the years, with short narratives depicting natural everyday occurrences, while breaking myths around food ordering. We’re happy that crores of Indians across 500-plus cities have experienced Swiggy during the recent months, and continue to enjoy the choice and convenience offered to them at their doorstep,” he added.
"Through the year, Swiggy keeps turning food moments to life moments. Or, vice versa, at times. But during the cricket season, these moments turn into super enjoyable short games that happen in life, while they (short games) keep happening on TV sets. The connection of great food and great entertainment just comes alive" said Sagar Kapoor, CCO, Lowe Lintas, which conceptualised the campaign.
