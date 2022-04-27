Swiggy’s new ads offer more alternatives on who to watch IPL with

This time, it’s duos of mother-daughter, grandfather-grandkid and husband-wife watching the matches together.
In tune with its vision of building a long-term association with the Indian Premier League (IPL), Swiggy has launched ads, asking, Aap kiske saath dekhoge? (Who will you watch with?). The new ads put the focus on the leading food delivery platform’s Match Day Mania offers that provide up to 60 per cent discount on select restaurants.
The ads show that one can enjoy an IPL match with anyone. This time, it’s duos of mother-daughter, grandfather-grandkid and husband-wife watching the matches together.
The Swiggy ad with the grandfather and grandkid shows a fun challenge between the two on whether the next ball will result in a six, and how the boy reacts on losing the challenge.
The one between the mother and daughter, shows the former enjoying sweets on the pretext of ordering it for the latter.
The husband-wife ad includes banter around pyaaz ke pakode and cold drink. The ads highlight Swiggy’s quick delivery promise.
Swiggy has been running the Match Day Mania campaign since 2018. In a recent interview with afaqs!, Ashish Lingamneni, head of brand, product marketing and sustainability, Swiggy, said it serves two purposes - to create long-term behaviour and to make the food ordering app the preferred destination over the short-term.
“At the movies, you always have a cold drink and popcorn. The long-term vision for us is to encourage users to recreate and amplify that experience, while watching IPL at home. Whether that's food or snacks and beverages delivered in minutes through Instamart, or even pick-me-up desserts and ice-creams, if your team loses,” he said.
“In the short run, we're looking to make Swiggy the preferred destination and that is where Match Day Mania is an activation property. We make it much more exciting for users to transact on the app during the IPL period.”