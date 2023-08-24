Swiggy's Raksha Bandhan film celebrates sibling love with a dash of delivery delight

Featuring OTT actors Satish Ray, Shrishti Srivastava, and Manik Papneja as three siblings, the film takes us through the fun banter and leg-pulling akin to every sibling relationship.
This Raksha Bandhan, Swiggy has released a digital film celebrating the sweet love-hate relationship between siblings. The film features renowned OTT actors Satish Ray, Shrishti Srivastava, and Manik Papneja as three siblings, and takes us through the fun banter and leg-pulling akin to every sibling relationship, revealing the touching story of familial love, and hidden gestures.
To celebrate Rakhi, Swiggy has released a new heartwarming film that will make you nostalgic for the special bond between siblings. The film perfectly captures the emotions of an older brother who loves to spoil his younger sister with everything she could ever want, with a little help from Swiggy, of course.
The film captures the deep bond between siblings and the playful competition they engage in. In the end, it's clear that they can never really hide their true feelings for each other, and that the love and care they have for each other will always shine through. The film ends with a touching Raksha Bandhan moment, reminding us to cherish these special relationships.