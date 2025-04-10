Swiss Beauty blends weddings and cricket in 'Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke' campaign

Swiss Beauty,has launched its latest campaign, “Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke.” This playful and powerful crossover brings together two of the country’s greatest celebrations, the wedding season and cricket.

Timed with both the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and the peak wedding season, the film captures a bride preparing for her big day, a blend of excitement, anticipation, and the pressure to look her best. Much like a cricketer heading into the final over, she leans into the pressure, moving through moments of calm precision and last-minute touch-ups — with Swiss Beauty as her trusted performance partner.

Breaking away from the usual serene music or emotional voiceovers, the film features a thrilling cricket-style commentary. Every makeup move, from blending eyeshadow to the final setting spray, is narrated with the same intensity and excitement as a live IPL match.

With this campaign, Swiss Beauty becomes the first makeup brand to advertise during Live IPL matches on JioCinema. "Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke" is part of Swiss Beauty’s larger wedding season campaign, a crucial period for beauty consumption in India. This year, the brand has significantly ramped up its efforts with increased media investments, an elevated digital and experiential strategy, and a sharper focus on engaging directly with brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests.

Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "With ‘Har Bride Ka Beauty Stroke’, we wanted to shake up traditional beauty advertising by infusing it with the drama and energy that India associates with cricket. It’s fun, fresh, and full of personality - much like today’s modern Indian bride. At Swiss Beauty, we thrive on delivering beauty with a twist - whether it’s through our innovative products or unexpected campaign narratives.”

Rahul Tejwani, CEO, Green Chutney Films, added, “Beauty narratives are changing - and so are the stories we tell. By placing a bride’s big moment in the world of cricket, we created a fresh, inclusive crossover that speaks to everyone, not just women. With Swiss Beauty, we’re proud to deliver something bold, relevant, and refreshingly unexpected.”

The campaign showcases some of Swiss Beauty’s hero products, such as the Eyeshadow Palette, Natural Makeup Fixer, Real Makeup Base Highlighting Primer, and the Stay On Matte Liquid Lipstick.