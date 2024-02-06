Swiss Beauty celebrates Valentine’s Day with #PyaarSBHai campaign

Saahil Nayar, CEO, Swiss Beauty, said, “Commemorated as the day of love, Valentine’s Day gives an opportunity to celebrate love in all forms. With this campaign, we reinforce friendship as the strong foundation of a relationship intertwined with love. It is an ode to the power of love, reminding us that whether it’s self-love, cherished friendships, or romantic connections, every bond enriches our lives. The brand wishes to amplify these moments for its customers.”