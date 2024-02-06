Swiss Beauty celebrates Valentine’s Day with #PyaarSBHai campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Brand ambassador, Taapsee Pannu focuses on 'Crush ho ya na ho, blush hona chahie,' in the campaign's digital video.
Swiss Beauty, a makeup brands, has rolled out its #PyaarSBHai campaign to celebrate the eternal love for makeup this Valentine’s Day. Taking inspiration from Bollywood's mantra of ‘pyaar dosti hai’ and makeup as a love language, the brand stands as the perfect BFF.
Whether it is dazzling up for a date night or a fun Galentine’s eve, makeup is one’s true BFF in all its entirety, and Swiss Beauty gives an ode to self-love and relationships interwoven with love and friendship through this campaign.
#PyaarSBHai is an integrated 360-degree marketing campaign. The brand will roll out content on Instagram around gifting ideas, GRWM reels for date nights, makeup guides for specific looks, as well as hacks and tips to glam up for dates.
Brand ambassador, Taapsee Pannu has been featured in the campaign’s digital video. Focusing on the key message ‘Valentine’s pe crush ho na ho, perfect blush zarur hona chahie’, the video reinforces the campaign’s intention to celebrate the day of love with yourself and makeup BFF.
Saahil Nayar, CEO, Swiss Beauty, said, “Commemorated as the day of love, Valentine’s Day gives an opportunity to celebrate love in all forms. With this campaign, we reinforce friendship as the strong foundation of a relationship intertwined with love. It is an ode to the power of love, reminding us that whether it’s self-love, cherished friendships, or romantic connections, every bond enriches our lives. The brand wishes to amplify these moments for its customers.”
Aligned with the V-day theme, the brand has also added a special Valentine's Day category and a dedicated Valentine’s Day page to its website in addition to introducing Valentine Pop Up special offers for its customers. Additionally, the brand introduces a specially curated BFF Forever Gift Box as the perfect gifting option for Valentine’s.