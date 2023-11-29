Swiss Beauty enters wedding season with 'BFF Bina Wedding Kaisa' campaign

Through this campaign, the brand intends to elevate the joy of wedding celebrations for bridesmaids by becoming their wedding BFF.
Swiss Beauty is set to embark on a month-long celebration with its wedding campaign, ‘BFF Bina Wedding Kaisa’. Following the runaway success of #MeraWeddingBFF campaign in 2022, this initiative aims to build upon the triumph further. The campaign is scheduled for December to redefine the wedding experience.
It revolves around the concept of different wedding occasions and the diverse set of BFFs that accompany the bride. From engagement to cocktail, haldi, mehndi and sangeet, Swiss Beauty introduces four distinct wedding BFFs – each tailored to specific events. Whether it is 'Banno ki Saheli,' 'Office wali Bestie,' 'Bachpan ki Dost,' or the 'Sassy NRI', the brand ensures that every bride gets a perfect BFF Squad for every special moment.
To enhance the celebration, the brand has introduced three specially curated bridal kits- Wedding Shagun Kit, Modern Rani Vanity and Modern Rani Pouch, designed to capture the essence of each wedding event.
Saahil Nayar, CEO, Swiss Beauty, said, "Wedding is a journey of a lifetime and every bride deserves to share it with her closest friends. It all started with a thought that ‘It’s a Bride’s world and we are merely living in it’. You will hear and experience stories from the eyes of the bride while she lets you go along the most beautiful journey of her life. “
"The campaign is our ode to the joy, laughter and beauty that BFFs bring to this special occasion. It's about looking and feeling your best while creating memories that last a lifetime”, he added.
Swiss Beauty has additionally introduced the different looks of brides-to-be from different regions. These will provide brides with inspiration and product recommendations to achieve their dream wedding looks.