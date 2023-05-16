Swiss Beauty onboards Taapsee Pannu as brand ambassador

Taapsee Pannu shared her excitement about the collaboration, saying, "Brands that matter are brands that have a story to tell. Swiss Beauty is all of it & more: grew from the ground up with a super strong aim of making makeup dependable, comfortable yet high-performing. I've always been drawn to products that do more than they cost, and Swiss Beauty truly embodies this principle. Their makeup range offers a diverse set of choices & voices that speak to the youth & almost everyone!

Feels good to be attached to the brand and look forward to working together to set new beauty standards that resonate with the modern outlook."