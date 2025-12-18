Swiss Beauty rolls out a new 'We Got You, Girl!' film featuring Taapsee Pannu

Swiss Beauty has released a new film under its ongoing “We Got You, Girl!” campaign, featuring brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu. The film is part of the brand’s continued focus on connecting with young consumers through narratives centred on everyday self-expression and individuality.

The film portrays different moments from a young woman’s day, reflecting the multiple roles and moods she navigates. Through these scenarios, Swiss Beauty positions itself as a brand that aligns with varied personal styles and routines, without prescribing a fixed definition of beauty. Lipsticks are used as a recurring visual element to represent personal expression across different situations.

Beyond product usage, the film seeks to establish an emotional association with the brand, highlighting themes of confidence, choice, and adaptability.

Beyond product usage, the film seeks to establish an emotional association with the brand, highlighting themes of confidence, choice, and adaptability. The campaign emphasises that beauty products can complement changing moods and preferences, rather than define them.

Speaking about the new film, Itee Jain, Brand Manager, Swiss Beauty, said,

“‘We Got You, Girl!’ is more than a campaign for us; it’s a mindset. Today’s young consumer wants beauty that understands her, moves with her, and lets her show up as herself, unapologetically. This film brings that idea to life by celebrating the many sides of a woman, her confidence, individuality, and freedom to switch moods without explanation. Taapsee embodies this spirit effortlessly, making the story feel honest, relatable, and real. At Swiss Beauty, we’re not here to define how a woman should look; we’re here to support how she chooses to express herself. Whether it’s through a bold lip or a bare face, we want every girl to know we’ve got her, every day, in every moment.”

Taapsee Pannu, Brand Ambassador, Swiss Beauty, said,

“What I love most about this film is how real it feels. Every woman has different sides to her — bold, playful, serious, carefree, sometimes all in one day. Makeup, especially lipstick, becomes a simple yet powerful way to express those moods without having to explain yourself. ‘We Got You, Girl!’ celebrates choice, confidence, and individuality, and I’m proud to be part of a brand that tells women exactly this: be yourself, in every vibe and every moment.”

Sumit Chaurasia, Founding Partner and Creative Head, Delhi, Famous Innovations, said,

“The idea was simple: honour the beautiful complexity of being a woman today. She's not one-dimensional, she's layered, she's fluid, she moves through her day wearing different faces, different feelings. And her lipstick? It often becomes her silent partner in that journey. We wanted Swiss Beauty to feel like that understanding companion, the brand that doesn't just sell lipstick, but gets her life. Whether she's stepping into a big meeting, meeting friends for coffee, or just being herself at home, Swiss Beauty moves with her. It's our way of saying: however you choose to show up today, we see you. We got you, girl.”

The film is being distributed across digital and social platforms, supported by shorter edits, creator-led content, and interactive formats. The campaign continues Swiss Beauty’s focus on engaging young audiences who experiment with makeup as a form of everyday expression.

