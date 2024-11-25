Swiss Beauty unveils #SajDhajKe campaign ahead of wedding season

Swiss Beauty has launched its #SajDhajKe campaign, featuring a bride who manages her wedding preparations while balancing work and family. The campaign highlights the modern, multitasking bride who takes charge of her big day. It shows the bride managing wedding preparations, but she feels something is missing until she sees herself in the mirror with Swiss Beauty makeup. The realisation hits that when a girl gets ready, she truly becomes the bride.

To expand the reach and impact of #SajDhajKe, Swiss Beauty is collaborating with influencers who will share their interpretations of not just the modern-day bride (#BridesAajKal) but of weddings (#WeddingsAajKal) and bridesmaids (#BridesmaidsAajKal).

Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, "At Swiss Beauty, we are passionate about celebrating the evolving roles of women in every facet of their lives. For the #SajDhajKe campaign, we have found our muse in the modern bride—an empowered woman who takes the reins of her wedding and balances tradition with a contemporary outlook. This campaign is not just about the bride but also how weddings have transformed from yesteryears to today, but what continues to stay at its core is the bride & her D-Day look."

The Swiss Beauty campaign features products designed for the wedding season, including long-lasting lipsticks and smudge-proof mascaras. The brand also offers exclusive gift sets for bridesmaids to share with loved ones during the celebration.