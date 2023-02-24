Swiss Beauty’s #GlassItGlossIt campaign promotes inclusivity and diversity

The campaign celebrates the uniqueness of every individual, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation, and challenges the societal norms that have traditionally dictated beauty standards.
Swiss Beauty has launched a campaign, "#GlassItGlossIt," aimed at promoting inclusivity and diversity in the beauty industry.
Known for setting new beauty standards with makeup products for every gender, skin tone and shade, the brand’s latest campaign features transgender models Ojas Rajani and Nitasha Biswas in addition to male & female models, to showcase the brand's commitment to embracing all forms of beauty.
The #GlassItGlossIt campaign celebrates the uniqueness of every individual, irrespective of gender or sexual orientation, and challenges the societal norms that have traditionally dictated beauty standards.
The campaign features a range of 12 Vegan Shades of the brand’s latest Plump Up Wet Gloss. Made to deliver Glass-Like Glossy Lips, the comfortable, lightweight product has been segregated across red, pink and nude shades, ensuring that everyone can find their perfect match.
Saahil Nayar, COO, Swiss Beauty, said, “India is a melting pot of diverse cultures, with a wide range of complexion tones ranging from fair to dark. For our campaign, we have selected three hero shades considering our country's diversity. We believe that everyone deserves to shine, and we are proud to celebrate the diversity that makes each and every one of us unique. Men's makeup is gradually gaining popularity, and we hope to increase its acceptance. It’s time we break down barriers and build a brighter, more inclusive future.”
The #GlassItGlossIt campaign is just the beginning for Swiss Beauty in its journey towards promoting inclusivity and diversity. The brand is committed to continuing this work and participating in making beauty inclusive for all individuals.