Swisse releases new ad film featuring Sanjana Sanghi

"In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to lose sight of these essential bonds, but with every product we offer, we strive to nurture and strengthen these ties. Our latest advertisement isn't just about vitamins or wellness; it's a narrative on love, care, and the mutual responsibility we share with our family. It’s a reflection of our commitment, not only to the individual’s well-being but to the well-being of entire families, transcending borders and cultures", commented Akash Bedi, chief strategy and operations officer, H&H Group.