Switzerland Tourism launches ‘Beautiful Autumn’ campaign film with Roger Federer and Halle Berry

Switzerland Tourism (ST) has released a new short film titled Beautiful Autumn, featuring tennis player Roger Federer and actor Halle Berry. Shot around Lake Lucerne, the film highlights Switzerland’s landscapes during the autumn season while showcasing some of the country’s public transport routes.

This marks the fifth campaign from ST with Federer and the second focusing on autumn. For this edition, Halle Berry joins Federer in portraying the country’s appeal during the season. The film has been produced for ST’s key markets, including the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

Directed by German-Swiss filmmaker Marc Forster, the film combines interviews with scenes shot on a cable car, a vintage postbus, and a boat. According to ST, the campaign aims to promote longer and more mindful travel experiences during the autumn months.

As part of the campaign, Switzerland Tourism has collaborated with the national transport network, Travel Switzerland, to offer promotions on the Swiss Travel Pass for international visitors.