Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning partners with The Marcom Avenue for enhanced marketing

Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning, an autonomous distance education institute in India, has roped in The Marcom Avenue, an integrated marketing agency, to harness the potential for search engine optimisation along with performance marketing for the brand.
The Marcom Avenue will help the institution to generate more leads through this association by providing focused, functional performance marketing services to achieve sustainable growth and will provide search engine optimisation and analytics consulting to help increase its brand visibility, website traffic, and optimise business through online channels.
The project, which involves multiple phases, will begin with planning and data collection, leading up to enhancing the brand presence and sales strategy for results. The Marcom Avenue will bring its expertise in various areas, including strategy & brainstorming, technology & content development, data and insight-driven approach, to deliver a comprehensive solution.
The nature of the engagement between SCDL and The Marcom Avenue is a retainer based, focused on search engine optimisation and analytics consulting and delivering the features and improvements. The Marcom Avenue will ensure that the website adheres to IT service guidelines, meets industry standards, and supports multi-language integration to cater to a wider audience.
Speaking on the new client win, Divanshi Gupta, director, The Marcom Avenue said, “We are incredibly delighted to be associated with the SCDL Team. With our performance marketing abilities and strong data-driven approach, we look forward to creating new benchmarks in growth together. Education brands are always exciting to work with and it comes with a scope for a lot of learning and creativity. Adding Symbiosis Centre for Distance Learning to our clientele is a testimony to the exceptional work we do in the Education sector. We are glad to partner with a heritage brand like Symbiosis Group, and we look forward to our association with them."