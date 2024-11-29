Symphony launches geyser to tackle hard water issue with new ad

Symphony, a company known for its branded coolers category, is now entering the geyser market. The company introduces a new product range featuring 9-layer Puro Pod Technology, designed to transform hard water into soft water, tackling a common household issue.

Commenting on the release, Anuj Arora, global CMO of Symphony said, “Entry into the geysers category was an exciting challenge for the entire Symphony team. We knew we needed a differentiated product benefit to be able to command a premium. But we did not just stop at the benefit, the product we designed is also aesthetically superior and laced with smart technology to appeal to the modern Indian homes. A new launch always comes with a mixed bag of emotions and we are excited to see this campaign hit the market and do well with consumers.”

He further added, “Symphony has been on the hunt for a strategically rooted and creatively exciting partner. Our first engagement with Womb was for last summer’s cooler campaign, after its successful team Womb, has delivered as expected with the geyser launch as well.”

Symphony onboarded the Womb as their retainer agency earlier this year to manage the mainline and digital mandates for the brand across its portfolio.

Dhaval Jadwani-COO, The Womb, commented, “When Anuj and team approached us with the product concept, we knew we had a winner! A geyser that can convert Hard water to soft is bound to have takers. It was however, important to ensure that the consumer sees both the benefit and value in these premium geysers. Research, intuition and observing people around us give the answer. Most Indian men and women are facing hair loss at an early age due to diet, stress, pollution and many modern lifestyle issues. However, an unnoticed suspect of Hair-fall is hard water. We kept this very insight at heart while developing our strategy for Symphony – The hair-fall control geysers.”

Symphony geyser range, are available in 3 sizes, 25Ltrs, 15Ltrs and 10 Ltrs and in 3 variants. These are now available in retail across many markets and on few ecommerce platforms.