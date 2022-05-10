Symphony ropes-in cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan

Known for being one of the largest homegrown brands, Symphony has always supported small and local businesses and has been a strong advocate of Vocal for Local. Along with the personalized videos, Symphony has also given letter of recognition, a certificate and a couple of goodies as a token of appreciation. The brand has taken this thought a notch higher by paying a tribute to the work of their trade partners. It strikes an emotional chord by going out of the way in reaching out to the people that matter.