Symphony's latest spot aims to create awareness about new range of air coolers for large spaces

As per a press release, Symphony Movicool air coolers are designed for high-performance cooling. With a rugged, weather-resistant body and easy portability, these air coolers are suitable for commercial and industrial use, such as outdoor wedding or events, workshops, restaurants, resorts, cafes, gyms, places of worship, workshops, schools and so on.

These coolers are also suitable for large residential villas and open garden to maintain a steady, favourable temperature in larger spaces. It comes with a promise of low power consumption, which is about 7-10 per cent of air conditioning.