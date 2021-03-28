Symphony's latest spot aims to create awareness about new range of air coolers for large spaces

As highlighted in the TVC, the Movicool air coolers are designed for large indoor and outdoor spaces.
Indian multinational air-cooling company Symphony has launched a new campaign, titled 'Symphony ka Movicool', to introduce its new commercial range of coolers designed for large indoor and outdoor spaces. The TVC aims to connect with the audiences through a jingle that showcases the newest range of technologically-advanced Movicool air coolers that are ideal for the upcoming summer season.
The ad film opens with several characters perspiring at multiple events and places due to the scorching summer heat. Symphony then brings in the Movicool air coolers that are aesthetically designed for large spaces. The background score/music goes, 'Jab bhi jahan bhi karna ho cool, Symphony ka Movicool…' All the characters start dancing to the foot-tapping song as they now feel fresh, happy and energetic.
Conceptualised and created by Triton Communications, the 360-degree campaign will be launched across television, digital, radio, press and other mediums. Composed by Mikey McCleary, as per the brand, the jingle is created to increase awareness about these air coolers meant for large spaces, promoting its application areas through its catchy lyrics that will stick in the listener's memory and enhance brand engagement.
As per a press release, Symphony Movicool air coolers are designed for high-performance cooling. With a rugged, weather-resistant body and easy portability, these air coolers are suitable for commercial and industrial use, such as outdoor wedding or events, workshops, restaurants, resorts, cafes, gyms, places of worship, workshops, schools and so on.
These coolers are also suitable for large residential villas and open garden to maintain a steady, favourable temperature in larger spaces. It comes with a promise of low power consumption, which is about 7-10 per cent of air conditioning.
On the launch of the ad film, Rajesh Mishra, president - sales and marketing, Symphony, said, “Symphony’s Movicool range are new-age technology air coolers that are apt for consumers who are looking for portable cooling solutions for large spaces, be it indoor/outdoor, without compromising on the aesthetics and efficiency. We are excited to launch this range with an interesting jingle that is sure to grab consumers’ attention and push them to try our range."
McCleary added, “Jingle ads were very popular during the 1990s and, today, we still remember some famous slogans to which customers associate the brand with. 'Symphony Ka Movicool' jingle has been conceptualised to strike a chord with the audience. The music was created after a lot of brainstorming, as we wanted something that the people will remember for a long period of time. This ad will certainly make you feel nostalgic.”
Team Triton Communications also chipped in, saying, “This film underscores the brand positioning of Symphony - 'Refreshing Lives' - and adds another dimension - that of 'energy'. It also seeks to bring out the versatility of usage and the effect of cooling on people's moods.”