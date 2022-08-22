Syska Fans rolls out ‘#SaveKiyaKya’ campaign starring Rajkummar Rao

The campaign is conceptualised and created for its BLDC fans to create mass awareness about the energy saving aspect.
Syska Group, the leading FMEG (Fast Moving Electrical Goods) brand in India, has unveiled its latest campaign featuring the brand ambassador Rajkummar Rao to introduce its new brushless direct current (BLDC) fans range. The campaign showcasing Rajkummar Rao emphasizes the efficiency and powerful output delivery of the fans that saves up to 60% power.
Conceptualized around the theme #SaveKiyaKya, the campaign aims to connect with Indian audiences by showcasing the latest range of technologically designed BLDC fans. These fans will enable consumers to decrease their carbon footprint, and at the same time will help save money on electricity bills. It’s a multi-film campaign that features a narrative between Rajkummar Rao in a double role depicting a relatable, real-life, commonplace scenario of Indian homes incorporating humour and snappiness.
Commenting on the campaign, Rajesh Uttamchandani, director, Syska Group said, “Our newly launched range of BLDC fans are for consumers who yearn for products that save money and power without compromising on aesthetics, each of which is intrinsic to their lifestyle. With our latest range, we hope to go beyond the fundamental requirements of fans as an appliance by improving functionality and design so that our fans can effortlessly integrate into the daily lives of our consumers. With the campaign created with Rajkummar Rao, we hope to encourage brand recall and communicate Syska’s meaningful innovations.”
Commenting on the campaign, Rahul Gupta, CEO & creative director, IBD India said "IBD found synergy in the core values that Raj appeals to and felt he is the right ambassador for a brand that is futuristic, in being a link in the health of the planet and yet being accessible to everyone. He is talented, versatile and widely-loved for his work. This segue of the brand, the artist, and the agency is creativity... by design."
The campaign has gone live on leading TV channels across Hindi and regional languages in the country. The communication will be amplified through digital touch points and social media to add to the buzz amongst the customers. Remaining ads of the campaign will be unveiled in the subsequent phases to build the brand hype accordingly. In 2020, Syska signed Rajkummar Rao as the brand ambassador for LED & Fans. The brand aims to achieve INR 250 crore revenue in the fans segment this year and looks at being among top five brands in the fans segment in the next two years.