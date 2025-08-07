T Rajendra shows his fans the rewards of paying bills on CRED

CRED has featured T Rajendar in its latest brand film to highlight the benefits of good financial behaviour. The campaign targets T Rajendar’s fan base and features him as an explainer, using his well-known style to talk about creditworthiness and its benefits.

The campaign aligns with Chennai's rise as one of India's most financially aware cities. A recent CRED–YouGov survey found:

65% of respondents in Chennai know their exact credit score — the highest among Indian metros



52% use credit products, showing strong engagement with formal credit



46% use personal finance apps to manage their money

With the film, CRED and TR show this financially progressive community that creditworthiness can be rewarding too. In a few seconds, a late-night doomscroll turns into a walk through the rewards that CRED members earn by paying their bills on the app - jewellery, vacations, gadgets, makeovers, and other experiences.

Launched yesterday, the film will run for six weeks across Tamil Nadu. The campaign continues on the app as well, with curated offers on brands like Butterheads, VS Mani, Bodycraft, Sangeetha Veg, Cha Republic, GIVA, A2B, Lakme and many more. CRED members in Tamil Nadu can also access limited-edition TR merchandise on CRED Store.