Taapsee Pannu elevates Van Heusen's 'Lead Every Role' campaign

The new campaign will be featured across major digital platforms.
Van Heusen, a clothing brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, announces its association with actress, Taapsee Pannu, as its new brand ambassador.
Van Heusen’s product portfolio is designed to be a catalyst in the dynamic lifestyle of the woman of today. The brand offers fashion choices and products across occasions, right from formals, casuals, travel, and evening, and thus enables women to create an impact in every role. This partnership highlights Van Heusen's versatility alongside Taapsee's multi-faceted personality.
Commenting on this association, Abhay Bahugune, chief operating officer, Van Heusen, stated, “We are committed to being the force multiplier for modern, discerning women. We are excited to have Taapsee on board as she truly represents the ambitious and relentless woman of today. Taapsee is a seamless fit for Van Heusen as she has a confident personality and a strong personal mission, much like many of Van Heusen's women customers. This is a great leap for the brand to be able to live up to the mantle of being India’s leading western wear brand for women.”
Commenting on her association with Van Heusen, Taapsee Pannu said, “I’m extremely happy and thrilled to be the new face of Van Heusen because I feel this brand truly represents today’s modern Indian woman who is ambitious and self-made. Van Heusen has versatile and fashionable offerings, and I am super glad to be part of the Lead Every Role campaign, as this concept is extremely close to my heart.”