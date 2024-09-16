Taapsee Pannu elevates Van Heusen's 'Lead Every Role' campaign

Commenting on this association, Abhay Bahugune, chief operating officer, Van Heusen, stated, “We are committed to being the force multiplier for modern, discerning women. We are excited to have Taapsee on board as she truly represents the ambitious and relentless woman of today. Taapsee is a seamless fit for Van Heusen as she has a confident personality and a strong personal mission, much like many of Van Heusen's women customers. This is a great leap for the brand to be able to live up to the mantle of being India’s leading western wear brand for women.”