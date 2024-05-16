Taapsee Pannu encourages everyone to tap into their joyful side in Vogue Eyewear's new campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Vogue Eyewear, an eyewear brand, announces its latest campaign featuring talented actress and brand ambassador, Taapsee Pannu. This campaign encourages everyone to embrace every moment in life with a playful spirit.
In a world that constantly presents us with dynamic situations, Vogue Eyewear believes that it is our approach to life which truly matters and makes all the difference. The campaign, titled Keep Playing, invites consumers to tap into their light, bright, and joyful side while engaging with life in all its colorful facets.
Commenting on the new campaign, Taapsee Pannu said, “I'm thrilled about my partnership with Vogue Eyewear and to be a part of another campaign. The key message of 'Keep Playing' resonates deeply with me, as it encourages everyone to express themselves freely and live life to the fullest while infusing each moment with fun and playfulness.”
The concept of "playing" is brought out in the campaign in the form of everyday scenarios such as day dreaming, playing with fashion, dancing to your own tune, or choosing the unexpected- highlighting delightful forms of engagement that enrich our lives in everyday situations.
“Vogue Eyewear continues to underline and celebrate self-expression. Our campaign, with the dynamic Taapsee Pannu, known for her uninhibited free spirit and who perfectly encapsulates the essence of self-expression, encourages individuals to live life fashionably and unencumbered,” said Gunjan Saigal, brand group head - luxury, premium and fast fashion.
Brandmovers India is the creative agency behind the campaign. It is directed by Bosco Bhandarkar and photographed by Anushka Menon. The integrated marketing campaign will be launched across channels such as social, digital, OOH and print, for audiences across the country.
Commenting on the campaign, Adrijaa Sanyal, creative director at Brandmovers India, said, “Our brand shines in the light of our consumers’ self-revelation. We wish to convey them how it delights us to watch them embrace their individuality, in intense and playful moments, their reveries and even their smallest acts of defiance. With the very charismatic Taapsee Pannu as our ambassador, we hope this campaign will elevate the spirits and style alike wherever it reaches.”
The latest collection of Vogue Eyewear styles is available at all leading stores and online platforms of Titan Eyeplus, Amazon India, AJIO, Nykaa, TataCliq and Sunglass Hut, starting at Rs 3000.