Taapsee Pannu encourages everyone to tap into their joyful side in Vogue Eyewear's new campaign

Commenting on the campaign, Adrijaa Sanyal, creative director at Brandmovers India, said, “Our brand shines in the light of our consumers’ self-revelation. We wish to convey them how it delights us to watch them embrace their individuality, in intense and playful moments, their reveries and even their smallest acts of defiance. With the very charismatic Taapsee Pannu as our ambassador, we hope this campaign will elevate the spirits and style alike wherever it reaches.”