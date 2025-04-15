Taapsee Pannu joins Nivea as India’s first global ambassador

NIVEA, the skincare brand has announced Taapsee Pannu as its first-ever Indian Global Brand Ambassador with the launch of its latest innovation - NIVEA Soft Daily UV. This moisturiser brings together the best of hydration and protection - offering 48-hour moistursation with UV protection.

To celebrate the launch, NIVEA has unveiled a vibrant new TVC featuring Taapsee Pannu. The film captures the spirit of effortless skincare as Taapsee and her friends soak up the sun, passing around the NIVEA Soft Daily UV tub with playful ease. Through warm, sunlit moments, the TVC highlights how the upgraded formula becomes a natural part of everyday life - delivering hydration and sun protection without disrupting the fun. More than just a product spotlight, the campaign reinforces NIVEA’s promise of skincare that’s light, effective and always easy to love. This also marks a significant brand milestone, as Taapsee steps into her new role as NIVEA’s first Indian global ambassador.

Speaking about the new product, ambassador Taapsee Pannu shared, “I’ve always believed that skincare should be simple, effective and effortless. With NIVEA Soft Daily UV, I get the hydration my skin needs and the UV protection it deserves, all in one lightweight formula. It’s the perfect daily companion for fresh and glowing skin!”

Shweta Dalal, marketing director, NIVEA India, commented on the launch, stating, "At NIVEA, we continuously innovate to bring the best skincare solutions to our consumers. With NIVEA Soft Daily UV, we’re addressing the growing need for everyday hydration with added UV protection in a formula that remains true to the much-loved NIVEA Soft experience. We are excited to introduce this game-changing product to our Indian consumers."

The launch of NIVEA Soft Daily UV coincided with the visit of Vincent Warnery, Global CEO of Beiersdorf, to India this February. As part of his visit, he met with Taapsee Pannu to commemorate her global ambassador role.