Taapsee Pannu leads Swiss Beauty Craze’s new ‘Trendstar’ makeup campaign

Swiss Beauty, a beauty and cosmetics brand, has launched its first-ever digital campaign for Swiss Beauty Craze – a makeup collection designed for the multitasking and expressive Gen Z and millennial women. The ‘Don’t Be a Star, Be a Trendstar’ campaign features brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu and encourages young women to follow beauty trends and also set them.

With the campaign, Swiss Beauty highlights its make-up products, such as eyeliner and stamp duo, baesic multiface palettes, duo mascara, and lip and cheek macaron, to match the multitasking lifestyle of today’s young women.

Taapsee Pannu features in Swiss Beauty’s latest campaign, showcasing the brand’s youthful and bold spirit. The ad will run across multimedia platforms for 6-8 weeks to maximise reach.

Taapsee Pannu, actor and brand ambassador of Swiss Beauty, said, “Makeup is much more than just applying products; it's a form of self-expression. Swiss Beauty Craze's products are designed with a spirited boldness characteristic of Gen Z. These products, especially the Craze Baesic Multi-face Palette, let me seamlessly create the look and depict the unapologetic me. The multifunctional palette has it all - eyeshadow pans, highlighter, and lip and cheek cream. What I like the most is the longevity of these products, which keeps me shining bright all day.”

Vidushi Goyal, CMO, Swiss Beauty, said, “Swiss Beauty Craze collection is all about embracing individuality. The Don’t Be a Star, Be a Trendstar campaign encapsulates the versatility of our products and our continued efforts to instill self-confidence in Gen Z and millennial women by enabling them to craft unique looks with our products. Since our target audience is most active on social media and OTTs, the campaign has been launched across digital platforms.”