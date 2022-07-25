Taapsee Pannu & NIVEA recommend #SkincarePeNoBreak

Speaking about the latest launch, Ajay Simha, marketing director, NIVEA India said, “NIVEA has been championing consumer-centric product innovations for over 110 years. The category of Body Lotions is of key importance for us, and we encourage consumers to use body lotions during all seasons to keep their skin hydrated, healthy-looking, and soft. In summer, most women take a break from skincare because of the soaring heat and the stickiness caused by the increased humidity. This new range is a unique innovation that fuses together the fast absorption capabilities of a gel and moisturization aspects of a lotion, making them a go-to option for women in the sweltering heat of summer."