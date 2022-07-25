Taapsee Pannu & NIVEA recommend #SkincarePeNoBreak

Nivea's new campaign, centres on the importance of skin hydration during summer with the launch of new Gel Body Lotion.
Skincare brand NIVEA has launched its new summer skincare innovation, the NIVEA Gel Body Lotion in a refreshing, relatable TVC featuring actor & brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu that focuses on #SkincarePeNoBreak in summers.
Conceptualised by Publicis One Touch, the latest commercial highlights the concerns women face with body lotions during summers leading to sticky & greasy-looking skin. NIVEA India with Taapsee emphasises that - you don't need to put a break on your skincare this summer, unveiling the new 'NIVEA Gel Body Lotion' which is based on a non-sticky gel formula designed for 24-hour hydrated skin, making it the ideal summer-friendly product.
Speaking about the latest launch, Ajay Simha, marketing director, NIVEA India said, “NIVEA has been championing consumer-centric product innovations for over 110 years. The category of Body Lotions is of key importance for us, and we encourage consumers to use body lotions during all seasons to keep their skin hydrated, healthy-looking, and soft. In summer, most women take a break from skincare because of the soaring heat and the stickiness caused by the increased humidity. This new range is a unique innovation that fuses together the fast absorption capabilities of a gel and moisturization aspects of a lotion, making them a go-to option for women in the sweltering heat of summer."
Available in two variants – Aloe Vera and Rose Water, the new gel-based body lotions provide non-greasy 24-hour hydration, are lightly scented, and are fast-absorbing. The clear and transparent texture helps avoid the stickiness and leaves the skin feeling refreshed.
Speaking of the new TVC, Nikhil Kumar, executive vice president & business head, Publicis One Touch, added, “Keeping our skin hydrated and at the same time avoiding the stickiness caused due to the heat & humidity has always been tricky. However, NIVEA India has introduced a new range that promises all-day hydration with a non-sticky feel. Since we wanted to keep the film refreshing, relatable and fun, the TVC is fresh and conveys the importance of using a body lotion in summer whilst understanding the challenges one may face. Taapsee’s magnetic on-screen presence further enhances the messaging of the TVC and curates a relatable conversation for the women of today.”