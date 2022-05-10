Taapsee Pannu partners with Gynoveda to impact menstrual health of women in India

Adding her thoughts, actor, Taapsee Pannu said, “As a woman, I feel strongly committed towards using my personal experiences and outreach to contribute to the causes critical to women empowerment. Health is a prerequisite for anyone to become the best version of themselves and achieve their dreams. Especially menstrual and reproductive health issues for women remain under-represented and unresolved and are still seen as a taboo in certain strata of our society. Gynoveda is doing a tremendous job of combining artificial intelligence and gynecological expertise with the evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines to help women combat some of these pertinent & looming health disorders. As a part of my association with the brand, I hope to be a catalyst for change to spread the message that women don’t need to suffer in silence anymore.”