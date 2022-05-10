Taapsee Pannu partners with Gynoveda to impact menstrual health of women in India

This association marks the launch of Gynoveda’s digital campaign #AyurvedaForHealthyPeriods.
Gynoveda, World’s first Ayurvedic FemTech brand with the vision to make Indian women free of all menstrual and reproductive problems has brought on board acclaimed actress Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador. As a part of this association, Gynoveda launches the campaign #AyurvedaForHealthyPeriods.
The digital-first company is offering easily accessible, affordable Ayurvedic treatments across 20,000 pincodes to solve various gynecological issues like PCOS, PCOD, period irregularities, vaginal discharge and infertility problems faced by 80 million women in India and over 800 million globally.
As a brand, Gynoveda has always encouraged women to prioritize their health and speak freely about their intimate health issues in order to prevent them from turning into chronic ailments.
As this direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand witness outpour of customers' love and cult following for its highly efficacious ayurvedic proprietary medicines made of clinically researched rare herbs, this is the right time for Gynoveda to team up with Taapsee Pannu who has actively championed deep rooted societal changes especially that impacts women’s health and emotional well-being.
Elaborating on the brand association with the actress, Vishal Gupta, Founder & CEO of Gynoveda said, “Our vision is to establish Ayurveda as the world's first choice for women to permanently solve menstrual disorders. Gynoveda combines Ayurveda, Technology, Content and Community that makes women healthcare easy, accessible & affordable from puberty to menopause. Taapsee is an icon for women empowerment and has always challenged the status quo. Her views echo the mission that we have set to achieve and through this association, we hope to accomplish major transformations in the area of women’s overall health and wellness.”
Adding further, Rachana Gupta, co-founder, Gynoveda, said, “I have always believed that for a woman to look good outside, she must be healthy inside. At Gynoveda, we aim to help women get healthy inside to be strong outside. We evangelize Ayurvedic diet that have a positive impact on their menstrual health. Taapsee hasn’t just joined Gynoveda as a brand ambassador, but will empower our shared vision as a change maker to improve the way women perceive menstrual health.
Adding her thoughts, actor, Taapsee Pannu said, “As a woman, I feel strongly committed towards using my personal experiences and outreach to contribute to the causes critical to women empowerment. Health is a prerequisite for anyone to become the best version of themselves and achieve their dreams. Especially menstrual and reproductive health issues for women remain under-represented and unresolved and are still seen as a taboo in certain strata of our society. Gynoveda is doing a tremendous job of combining artificial intelligence and gynecological expertise with the evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines to help women combat some of these pertinent & looming health disorders. As a part of my association with the brand, I hope to be a catalyst for change to spread the message that women don’t need to suffer in silence anymore.”
Like Gynoveda, Tapsee has always been an advocate for women’s well-being and health. Known for her association with female related causes paired with her portrayal of women-centric films, Tapsee Pannu will aid Gynoveda towards its endeavors to empower women, to eradicate their fears and adopt Ayurveda to transform their lives.
(We got this information in a press release).