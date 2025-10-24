Taboola and Paramount Advertising launch 'Performance Multiplier' to extend CTV reach

Taboola and Paramount Advertising today announced a partnership to launch Performance Multiplier, a Paramount-branded solution that underscores TV’s power to augment a brand’s digital performance. This solution will help small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) extend and measure the impact of their CTV advertising.

“At Paramount, we are proving that television advertising amplifies marketing results everywhere," said Steve Ellis, chief operating officer, Paramount Advertising. “The Performance Multiplier will show how TV advertising fuels a ripple effect, lifting performance across search, social and the web. Together with Taboola’s extensive reach across thousands of trusted publisher websites and its performance marketing expertise, we’ll unlock more ways to turn viewer attention into measurable action.”

The Performance Multiplier will be integrated into Paramount Ads Manager, Paramount Advertising’s self-service buying platform that enables SMB advertisers to access streaming advertising at any budget. Leveraging Taboola’s Realize AI technology, Paramount Ads Manager will enhance its targeting and attribution capabilities by allowing advertisers to extend their brand message beyond Paramount’s reach on CTV to matched and lookalike viewers across Taboola’s network of over 9,000 publisher partners, reaching hundreds of millions of users in brand-safe environments.

This marks the first time a major streaming provider has adopted a solution like Taboola Realize, and the first deployment of the new Performance Multiplier, setting a standard for how TV advertising drives performance across digital channels.

Business outcomes, including sales and leads, are top KPIs for determining CTV success. The Performance Multiplier will help SMBs drive performance outcomes beyond walled gardens, making CTV a more measurable and actionable part of their media mix, all in a privacy-compliant manner.

Advertisers using Paramount Ads Manager will soon be able to:

Seamlessly run relevant campaigns across Taboola’s open web network.

Track post-view outcomes such as clicks, sign-ups, and purchases.

Measure combined performance results directly within their Paramount Ads Manager dashboard.

“Advertisers today want more than reach; they want results. With Paramount Advertising, we’re taking Taboola Realize’s performance capabilities even further, helping turn TV ad views into measurable actions like clicks, sign-ups, and purchases,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder of Taboola. “By combining Paramount’s premium CTV environment with Taboola’s scale, this partnership opens a new demand channel for us, and reflects where the industry is heading—connecting TV to performance across the open web.”

The Performance Multiplier is currently in BETA within Paramount Ads Manager, with general availability expected by early 2026.