Taboola launches Taboola Select, enabling top advertisers to boost campaigns on selected publishers

“Taboola is giving advertisers the inventory they need, on the most trusted publishers in the world, to reach consumers,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “Reliable and effective performance advertising has always been crucial, as these types of campaigns continue to help brands stay resilient and drive results regardless of industry headwinds. Taboola Select is one of the industry’s most unique packages for large advertisers to tap into, to run performance campaigns to reach consumers at scale. We’re combining brand safe environments via our direct relationships with the world’s most premium publishers, with prominent ad placements that brands simply can’t get anywhere else.”