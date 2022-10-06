T.A.C launches Dashapushpadi range campaign featuring Kajal Aggarwal

Through the ad film, Kajal Agarwal entails the journey of a new mom who has stepped into motherhood and wants the best and safest baby care products for the new born. Decoding T.A.C’s unrivalled quality in the baby care segment, Kajal said, “I am delighted to be associated with The Ayurveda Company, the products of which I have been using as a mother for the last few months. Based on my personal experience, I believe that the Dashapushpadi baby care range is a solution to the dilemma that most mothers face while choosing the safest and high-quality products for their younger ones. The dedicated effort of Param, Shreedha and their team in promoting the ancient and indigenous culture of Ayurveda among the masses is indeed admirable.