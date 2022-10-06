T.A.C launches Dashapushpadi range campaign featuring Kajal Aggarwal

Through the ad film, Kajal Agarwal entails the journey of a new mom who has stepped into motherhood and wants the best and safest baby care products for the new born.
H.E.A.L- Help Embrace Ayurveda for Life! - With this philosophy, T.A.C - The Ayurveda Company, one of the fastest growing D2C Ayurvedic FMCG brands, has launched its Dashapushpadi Video Campaign to introduce and encourage the mother to adapt ayurveda for their babies at an early age with exclusively curated Dashapushpadi range. To depict the true emotions of a new mother, the video features new mother & popular actress, Kajal Agarwal, who endorsed T.A.C’s “Dashapushpadi” baby care range. The 60-second-long commercial was shot through the lens of renowned celebrity fashion photographer, Dabboo Ratnani, who elegantly portrayed the adorable bond between a mother and her child.
Decoding T.A.C's unrivalled quality in the baby care segment, Kajal said, "I am delighted to be associated with The Ayurveda Company, the products of which I have been using as a mother for the last few months. Based on my personal experience, I believe that the Dashapushpadi baby care range is a solution to the dilemma that most mothers face while choosing the safest and high-quality products for their younger ones. The dedicated effort of Param, Shreedha and their team in promoting the ancient and indigenous culture of Ayurveda among the masses is indeed admirable.
Highlighting the significance of T.A.C’s association with Kajal Agarwal, CEO and co-founder of The Ayurveda Company, Shreedha Singh said, “Mothers, especially the new mothers, are always particular about the safety of their babies. We understand that the journey of accepting baby products begins only after passing multiple parental approvals. T.A.C products have been manufactured after evaluating the opinions of over 1000 parents and parents-to-be, among which 91 per cent have shown confidence in preferring ayurvedic baby care products. To encourage more parents to start their baby’s journey early on with Ayurveda, we roped in new mother Kajal Agarwal to tell our story through someone who believes in the magic of Ayurveda.”
T.A.C embarked on the journey to make Dashapushpadi products available for all in May 2022 amidst the presence of 300+ mothers and children, who experienced the products firsthand and understood the significance of Ayurveda. Dashapushpadi, meaning Dasha (Ten) + Pushp (Flowers) + Adi (and more), the range is made with premium ayurvedic ingredients containing 10 sacred & exotic flowers that help in the healthy formation of a baby’s tender skin, hair & overall wellness.
“Our primary objective is to bring solutions from India’s 5000-year-old medical science for the modern-day problems. It is our strong belief that connecting the young ones with Ayurveda will make them realize the prowess of the indigenous healthcare methodology. This will also build a strong faith in holistic wellness among the babies as they grow up,” said founder and managing director Param Bhargava.
T.A.C plans to increase its omnichannel footprint by opening 3000+ retail points of sale nationwide, including 50 exclusive brand outlets (EBO Kiosks), by March 2023. The company expects its sales to grow by 5x from its FY22 revenue of INR 20 crore to INR 100 crores by FY22–23, reaching this milestone faster than any other D2C brand in less than 24 months.