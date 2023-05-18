Taco Bell launches a digital campaign; encouraging customers to get #GetNaked

Commenting on the introduction of this new offering, Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “Taco Bell® India has established itself as the most innovative QSR in the country. I am delighted to announce that Taco Bell® India is today launching the delicious Naked Veggie Taco, our Plant-based Protein signature Taco to compliment the Naked Chicken Taco which has become one of our leading products. We worked hard to create a vegetarian option that was as delicious, nutritious, and unique as our Naked Chicken Taco. I am excited to be able to offer our customers and fans this amazing product at such good value. Please visit Taco Bell® in our stores or through our delivery partners and #GetNaked.”