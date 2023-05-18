Taco Bell launches a digital campaign; encouraging customers to get #GetNaked

Celebrating the newest flavorful addition to its menu, Taco Bell India is launching a digital campaign that is enthusing consumers to #GetNaked
Taco Bell, has introduced Naked Veggie Taco - a disruptive, plant-based protein option in its diverse menu, that compliments the existing fan-favorite, Naked Chicken Taco. Encouraging consumers to #GetNaked, the brand is also launching a digital campaign to highlight the family of Naked taco offerings.
The new Naked Veggie Taco has a shell made entirely out of plant-based protein. A crusted and spice coated protein patty, its fried shell is made up of peas, corn, and nutritious soya. Layered with nacho cheese sauce with the filling of lettuce and signature Mexican Pico de Gallo - a tangy tomato and onion mix- along with the goodness of the two-cheese blend makes it a craveable combination. The Naked Veggie Taco is available with Unlimited Pepsi at all Taco Bell restaurants across India for just INR 199*.
Emboldening the customers to #GetNaked, Taco Bell® India is urging everyone to substitute the traditionally boxed pizza and fried chicken offerings with the deliciously unique Naked Veggie and Naked Chicken tacos, respectively. The brand has also released a digital film on its social media platforms that showcases the tantalizing creations and gives viewers a mouthwatering glimpse of both offerings. To echo the messaging of the campaign, Taco Bell® India will also partner with popular content creators and encourage taco lovers across the country to try these flavorfully fetching menu items.
Commenting on the introduction of this new offering, Gaurav Burman, director, Burman Hospitality Private Limited, Taco Bell’s exclusive franchise partner in India, said, “Taco Bell® India has established itself as the most innovative QSR in the country. I am delighted to announce that Taco Bell® India is today launching the delicious Naked Veggie Taco, our Plant-based Protein signature Taco to compliment the Naked Chicken Taco which has become one of our leading products. We worked hard to create a vegetarian option that was as delicious, nutritious, and unique as our Naked Chicken Taco. I am excited to be able to offer our customers and fans this amazing product at such good value. Please visit Taco Bell® in our stores or through our delivery partners and #GetNaked.”