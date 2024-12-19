Taj Mahal Tea pays tribute to Zakir Hussain via a TOI print ad

Taj Mahal Tea has published a poignant full-page advertisement paying homage to the legendary tabla virtuoso Ustad Zakir Hussain, who died on 15 December 2024. The tribute acknowledges the musician's profound impact on the brand's identity through his memorable association dating back to the late 1980s.

Advertisment

The advertisement's headline reads: "Ask a billion Indians what comes to mind when they hear 'Taj Mahal Tea'. It's not the Taj Mahal, it's you, Ustad." This sentiment reflects Hussain's pivotal role in crafting the brand's signature "Wah Taj!" campaign, which was filmed in Agra against the backdrop of the Taj Mahal. In the iconic advertisement, Hussain was featured performing tabla riyaz, responding to praise with the now-famous line, "Arre huzoor, wah Taj boliye!"

Son of the renowned tabla master Ustad Alla Rakha, Hussain's illustrious career garnered numerous prestigious accolades. He was decorated with India's highest civilian honours: the Padma Shri in 1988, followed by the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023.

The four-time Grammy winner was celebrated for his collaborative spirit, working with an array of international musicians including cellist Yo-Yo Ma, jazz musician Charles Lloyd, banjo player Bela Fleck, bassist Edgar Meyer, Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart, and Beatles guitarist George Harrison. He is credited with introducing Western audiences to the intricacies of Indian classical music.

The advertisement concludes with a touching acknowledgement of their enduring relationship: "Thank you for all the years of a beautiful partnership."