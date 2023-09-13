Music genre ads rise 9% in H1 2023: TAM AdEx

As per the report, in H1 2023, Reckitt Benckiser (India) led with 27% of ad volumes.
TAM AdEx recently unveiled a report on advertising in the music genre on television for the first half of 2023, covering January to June. The report shows that there was a 9% increase in the number of ads compared to the same period in 2022. This growth rate was consistent when comparing the first half of 2023 to the first half of 2022.
However, when looking back even further to January to June 2021, the report revealed a slight 2% decrease in ad volumes in the first half of 2023 within the music genre compared to the same period in 2021.
In the first half of 2023 (Jan-Jun'23), the automotive sector made its way into the top 10 list of sectors, marking a significant change compared to the same period in 2022 (Jan-Jun'22).
The sectors of food & beverages, personal care/personal hygiene, and household products maintained their positions as the first, second, and third highest contributors during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. Auto was the sole newcomer among the top 10 sectors during the first half of 2023.
These top 10 sectors collectively accounted for 95% of advertising volumes within the music genre during Jan-Jun'23.
Further, the category of toilet/floor cleaners took the lead with a 9% share of the market, in the first half of 2023. It secured the top spot, surpassing its position in the same period of 2022 (Jan-Jun'22).
Antiseptic creams/liquids and hair removers emerged as the only new additions to the categories in Jan-Jun'23 compared to the previous year.
When examining the top 10 categories during Jan-Jun'23, three of them were related to the food and beverages sector.
The report also mentions that during the first half of 2023 (Jan-Jun'23), Reckitt Benckiser (India) emerged as the dominant advertiser, claiming a 27% share of ad volumes. Reckitt Benckiser (India) and Hindustan Unilever switched their positions during Jan-Jun ’23 with Reckitt Benckiser (India) leading the list.
The Top 10 advertisers together added 70% share of ad volumes during Jan-Jun ’23.
Jan-Jun '23 also witnessed the entry of two new advertisers, Wipro and Colgate Palmolive India, compared to Jan-Jun '22. Aside from Hindustan Lever, PepsiCo, and ITC, all the advertisers within the top 10 list experienced positive shifts in their rankings.
As per the report, within the music genre, Dettol antiseptic liquid stood out as the leading brand in Jan-Jun '23, while the top 10 brands collectively contributed to 18% of television ad volumes. Interestingly, every brand in the top 10 list, except Maaza, belonged to Reckitt Benckiser (India).
The category of toilet soap experienced the most significant surge in advertising secondages during Jan-Jun '23, doubling its growth compared to Jan-Jun '22. Following closely behind, toilet/floor cleaners saw a substantial 77% increase during the same period.
When examining the growth percentages among the top 10 expanding categories, home insecticides took the lead with a six-fold surge. Antiseptic creams/liquids and condoms followed suit, each experiencing a three-fold increase in advertising compared to the previous year.
In addition to this, during Jan-Jun ’23, (Hindi + English) Music was the leading Subgenre for advertising with a 34% share of ad volumes. Top 5 channels Subgenres accounted for 80% share of Ad volumes during Jan-Jun ’23.