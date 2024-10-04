Over 40% of ads endorsed by celebrity couples, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt top the chart: TAM AdEx

As per the recent TAM AdEx’s Half Yearly Celebrity Endorsement Report (Jan-Jun 2024), 32% share of the ads’ telecast on television were endorsed by celebrities. In this, film stars contributed to more than 75% of advertising during Jan-Jun 2024, followed by athletes and TV stars, who contributed 14% and 11%, respectively.

Food and Beverages, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene and Household Products were the top three sectors during Jan-Jun 2023-24 endorsed by celebrities. In the Food and Beverages sector, male celebrities dominated with 60% presence compared to female celebrities with 40% presence. On the other hand, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene was dominated by female celebrities with 65% presence compared to male celebrities with 35% presence.

When it comes to categories, Ecom-Gaming was the top category for which most celebrities from different professions endorsed, followed by Spices.

Akshay Kumar was the most visible star, with an average visibility of 22 hours per day across all channels, followed by Shahrukh Khan with 20 hours per day and Amitabh Bachchan with 16 hours per day through TV sponsorships.

Cricketer MS Dhoni has been listed as the celebrity endorsing the most number of brands from Jan-Jun 2024. He endorsed 42 brands in 2024 compared to 32 brands in 2023. He was followed by Amitabh Bachchan (41), Shahrukh Khan (34), and Kareena Kapoor (31).

More than 40% of ads were endorsed by the top three celebrity couples – Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt topped the list followed by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna; and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The top 2 couples had endorsed 31 and 29 brands respectively during Jan-Jun 2024.