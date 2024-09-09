Tamannaah Bhatia and Kapil Sharma lead Meesho's festive sale campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Meesho, an e-commerce marketplace, announced the launch of its annual Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024 campaign. Celebrating the best prices and deals of the year, it reinforces Meesho's role as a destination for festive shopping.
Featuring Kapil Sharma and Tamannaah Bhatia, the campaign includes five advertisements that highlight Meesho's wide array of offerings, from ethnic fashion, jewellery, accessories, kidswear, and beauty products to electronic accessories, home, and kitchen items, emphasising its capacity to meet all festive needs.
Set against the backdrop of vibrant dance festivals, festive Diwali parties, and lively indoor gatherings, the advertisements capture the festive mood of the nation. The campaign centres around the emotion of delightful surprise, capturing the universal reaction when someone we know gets a jaw-dropping deal on a great product. The tagline, “Aise Kaise?”, perfectly encapsulates this curiosity and amazement, a sentiment that resonates across all languages and cultures in India as customers discover unbelievable selections and prices.
Milan Partani, general manager, Growth at Meesho, said, “As the festive season approaches, shoppers are eagerly seeking the best value for their festive purchases. Our Mega Blockbuster Sale campaign, featuring the infectious humour of Kapil Sharma and the grace of Tamannaah Bhatia, brings the grandeur of our flagship annual sale to life. It celebrates smart shoppers who always secure the best deals and leave everyone around them wondering, “Aise Kaise?”. We are excited to share the joy of the season with our customers and make their celebrations truly memorable.”
Commenting on his association with Meesho, renowned actor and comedian Kapil Sharma said, "I’m thrilled to team up with Meesho once again for the Mega Blockbuster Sale 2024. It's always a joy to work with a brand that genuinely connects with the Indian audience and delivers incredible value. This festive season, I'm excited to be part of an event that will spread happiness and unbeatable deals to millions across the country."
Pan-Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia, expressed her excitement about partnering with Meesho, saying, "I'm delighted to collaborate with Meesho for the Mega Blockbuster Sale. Meesho’s commitment to offering a wide selection of quality products at affordable prices ensures everyone in India can enjoy a fantastic festive shopping experience. It's inspiring to be part of a campaign that brings joy to millions and I’m excited to help make this festive season special for all."
The campaign will be amplified across television and social media, reaching a pan-India audience. With over 120 million product listings spanning 30+ categories, Meesho is committed to offering affordable choices to its customers this festive season.
Campaign Credits-
Creative Agency: Talented and Meesho Internal Creative Team
Production House: Little Giant Films
Director: Vivek Dubey
Media Partner: Carat Dentsu
Talent Partners: Collective Artists and Dharma Cornerstone