Tamannaah Bhatia appointed as Rasna's new brand ambassador

Commenting on the unveiling of the brand campaign and repositioning Piruz Khambatta, group chairman of Rasna Group, stated, “We are very proud that even a celebrity like Tamannaah Bhatia was so keen to endorse Rasna being her childhood favourite. Today Rasna does not only stand for the love of the generations like celebrities but also of the common person, we are very proud that Rasna today is not only consumed by the super-rich but also consumed by the real masses of India living in the villages.”