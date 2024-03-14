Tamannaah Bhatia appointed as Rasna's new brand ambassador

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign emphasises Rasna's emotional appeal and the functional benefits of vitamins and minerals.
Rasna has come out with a new campaign that highlights its 21 vitamins and minerals. The ad is a result of market research done by Pan India to help us understand our customers and their evolving needs. It focuses on taste aspects targeted towards SEC A and B households and repositions it as a tastier, thicker, and healthier drink.
This highlight of the campaign is the onboarding of Tamannaah Bhatia. In the ad, she has brought in the emotional situations of Rasna being the happiness giver, and the success giver, highlighting the love between family.
Commenting on the unveiling of the brand campaign and repositioning Piruz Khambatta, group chairman of Rasna Group, stated, “We are very proud that even a celebrity like Tamannaah Bhatia was so keen to endorse Rasna being her childhood favourite. Today Rasna does not only stand for the love of the generations like celebrities but also of the common person, we are very proud that Rasna today is not only consumed by the super-rich but also consumed by the real masses of India living in the villages.”
Speaking on the partnership, Tamannaah Bhatia commented, “I take great pride in being associated with the most reputable beverage brand in the country. I understand now Rasna is fully formulated as a health drink with vitamins, minerals and glucose, I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this campaign, as it will bring nutrition to millions.”
According to the release, Rasna is available in 1.6 million retail outlets in India with 12 manufacturing plants in the country and is available globally in 60+ countries.